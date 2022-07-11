NewsUttar Pradesh
POPULATION CONTROL

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses concern over rising population in UP, says THIS

Stating that UP is the most populous state in the country, CM Adityanath noted, "ASHA sisters, Aaganwadi workers, village pradhans, teachers and others can work together with the health department. Collective efforts are needed in this direction."

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
  • CM Yogi today expressed concerns over the rising population in UP
  • He cautioned that population imbalance should NOT be allowed
  • The CM also inaugurated a 'population control fortnight'

Trending Photos

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses concern over rising population in UP, says THIS

Lucknow: Expressing concerns over the growing population of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said population control programme must go ahead successfully but at the same time "population imbalance" should not be allowed to happen. Speaking at a function to mark the commencement of 'population control fortnight', the CM noted, "When we talk about family planning/population stabilisation, we have to keep in mind that the population control programme must go ahead successfully, but at the same time, a situation of population imbalance should not be allowed to happen."

 

 

CM Yogi said programmes pertaining to awareness of population stabilisation have been running for the past five decades. On one scale, population is an achievement of the society, but this will remain an achievement only when the society remains healthy and disease-free, he added.

"If we have skilled manpower, it is an achievement for the society, but where there are diseases, shortage of resources and disorder, population explosion becomes a challenge on its own," the chief minister's office tweeted in Hindi.

 

 

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country, CM Adityanath noted, "ASHA sisters, Aaganwadi workers, village pradhans, teachers and others can work together with the health department. Collective efforts are needed in this direction."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were also present on the occasion.

 

population controlUP PopulationYogi AdityanathUttar Pradeshpopulation imbalance

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?