CM Yogi Adityanath tenders resignation to Governor, BJP begins process to form new govt in UP

Lucknow: A day after his party's resounding victory in assembly elections 2022, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here and handed over his resignation to her, paving the way for the formation of the new government.

The Governor accepted Adityanath's resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made, according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tenders his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow as his first tenure comes to an end. The party swept #UttarPradeshElections and the CM won from his seat Gorakhpur Urban. pic.twitter.com/Y3Wdn4mMV2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2022

Before going to the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for extending their support to the BJP in the state assembly elections, an official spokesperson said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance, the spokesperson said.

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath tenders his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/WM3TzqBwcF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2022

During the meeting, the cabinet passed a resolution stressing that the people of the state have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for it to form the government once again by giving it a sweeping mandate, he said.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively.

The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one.

