Congress announces five candidates for UP bypolls

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced five candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Nauman Masood, Dilpreet Singh, Ranjana Pandey, Neeraj Tripathi and Tanuj Punia have been selected by the party to contest the elections from Gangoh, Lucknow Cantt, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, and Zaidpur Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved the candidates for the forthcoming bye-elections to the legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh, a party release said.