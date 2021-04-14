हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Consider imposing full lockdown in worst COVID-19 hit districts: Allahabad HC to UP government

Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts.

Consider imposing full lockdown in worst COVID-19 hit districts: Allahabad HC to UP government

Allahabad: Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts.

The high court also asked the UP government to ramp up tracking, testing and treatment facilities. The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan. 

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state have mounted 95,980. The state has witnessed 3,474 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19. 

CM Adityanath gave this information through a tweet.

 

 

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister will continue to hold meetings virtually and will monitor the Covid situation in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP lockdownUP night curfewAllahabad High CourtCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after office staffers test COVID-19 positive

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Maharashtra: Precautions more vigorously applied for 15 days to stop COVID-19 surge