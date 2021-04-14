Consider imposing full lockdown in worst COVID-19 hit districts: Allahabad HC to UP government

Allahabad: Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts.

The high court also asked the UP government to ramp up tracking, testing and treatment facilities. The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state have mounted 95,980. The state has witnessed 3,474 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

CM Adityanath gave this information through a tweet.

मेरे कार्यालय के कुछ अधिकारी कोरोना से संक्रमित हुए हैं। यह अधिकारी मेरे संपर्क में रहे हैं, अतः मैंने एहतियातन अपने को आइसोलेट कर लिया है एवं सभी कार्य वर्चुअली प्रारम्भ कर रहा हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2021

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister will continue to hold meetings virtually and will monitor the Covid situation in the state.

