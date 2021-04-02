Section 144 extended in UP's Ghaziabad till May 4 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Ghaziabad: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh till May 4.

The orders were issued by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey in view of the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the last few days.

The order passed by the DM includes details about the restrictions which will be placed. Appropriate arrangements will be made by the administration to ensure that the upcoming Board exams and the panchayat elections are conducted in a safe and peaceful manner.

According to the order, strict action under the laid down laws will be taken against those who violate the order.