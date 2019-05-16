close

Uttar Pradesh

Five held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Uttar Pradesh

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused persons, who are being interrogated.

Representational Image

Police on Thursday seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from a truck here and arrested five people, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a truck stationed outside a restaurant here and recovered 2004 kg toda post, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told reporters.

Live TV

He said the contraband was being smuggled from Haryana and five men have been arrested in this connection. 

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused persons, who are being interrogated.

