'His Gorakhpur monastery not less than a big bungalow': BSP chief Mayawati slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has taken a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he should tell the people of the state that the monastery where he lives most of the time in his constituency Gorakhpur from where he is set to contest from in the upcoming Assembly polls is "not lesser than a big bungalow.

"In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, the former chief minister said, "Probably the people of western UP do not know that the monastery where Yogi ji lives most of the time in Gorakhpur, is no lesser than a big bungalow. It would have been better if he had told about this."

1. शायद पश्चिमी यू.पी. की जनता को यह मालूम नहीं है कि गोरखपुर में योगी जी का बना मठ जहाँ वो अधिकांश निवास करते हैं, वो कोई बड़े बगंले से कम नहीं है। यदि इस बारे में भी यह बता देते तो बेहतर होता। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 23, 2022

Targeting opposition parties ahead of the first phase of polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday accused his predecessors of building bungalows for themselves first after coming to power.

Campaigning in Ghaziabad, Adityanath, in a voter dialogue programme, targeted the SP and Akhilesh Yadav, saying that when the SP government was formed, the Chief Minister and ministers built their own bungalows first, but under the BJP government, he and his ministers did not build their own residences, but provided house to 43 lakh poor people of the state.

He claimed that the BJP government also provided toilets to 2 crore 61 lakh people in the state. Hitting back, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who said that the mutt of Gorakhpur, where Adityanath resides, is also no less than a big bungalow.

Mayawati also said that the Chief Minister should have mentioned the work done by her when she was in power." Also, it would have been better if the CM of UP, along with the praise of his government, had also mentioned the works related to the public interest of the BSP government because they should know that the cases of giving houses to the poor and land to the landless, the record of the BSP government has been excellent," she said.

2. साथ ही, यह भी बेेहतर होता यदि यूपी के सीएम अपनी सरकार की तारीफ के साथ-साथ बीएसपी सरकार के जनहित से जुड़े कार्योंं का भी कुछ उल्लेख कर देते क्योंकि इन्हें मालूम होना चाहिए कि गरीबों को मकान व भूमिहीनों को जमीन देने के मामले में बीएसपी सरकार का रिकार्ड बेहतरीन रहा है। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 23, 2022

"Under the Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Shahari Garib Awas Yojana by the BSP government, more than one and a half lakh pucca houses were given in just two phases and many families got the benefit under the Sarvajan Hitaya Garib Housing Ownership Scheme. Land was also given to lakhs of landless families," she added in her tweet.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV