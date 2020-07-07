Kanpur encounter: 10 police constables transferred to Chaubepur police station

Kanpur: The Kanpur Police on Tuesday transferred ten police constables from the police line to the Chaubepur police station, which is under investigation in connection a recent encounter here, in which history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, along with his men allegedly opened fire on the police team and killed at least eight cops.

The transfer order was passed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kanpur Mohit Agarwal.

The IG Kanpur further said that all personnel posted at the Chaubepur police station are under the scope of investigation in connection with Kanpur encounter.

The Kanpur Police had last week suspended three police personnel on suspicion that they were involved in passing on information to Vikas Dubey hours before the local police conducted a raid to arrest him.

Vinay Tiwari, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubepur Police Station in Kanpur district, was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikru village.

The STF probing the case had found Vinay Tiwari had tipped off Dubey at least five hours before the police carried out the raid at Bikru village to arrest the gangster and his men.

Tiwari was apparently miffed with his seniors over some issue and hence was leaking out the information to the gangster, said sources.

In fact, Tiwari is also said to have visited Dubey's now-demolished house a few days ahead of the raid-encounter took place, thus raising suspicion on his link with the notorious criminal.

Kanpur IG also informed that 25 teams from 40 police stations have been formed to investigate the details of the case and nab the dreaded gangster.