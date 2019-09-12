Major tanker blast at Hindustan Petroleum plant in Unnao; several trains on Lucknow-Kanpur route halted

New Delhi: A major tanker blast took place at the Hindustan Petroleum plant in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday owing to valve leakage at the plant.

The blast led to a stampede-like situation, although the total number of affected people can not ascertained as yet. The administration has stopped movement of the people near the blast site and hence it has not yet been possible to ascertain the total number of injured or dead people in the blast.

Several fire brigades were rushed to the spot immediately after the blast and are striving to douse the fire at the plant.

The authorities have halted several trains on Lucknow-Kanpur route following the blast including Kanpur Shatabdi train. Other trains include Jhansi Passenger passenger, Unnao-LTT train, Unnao to Ajgain trains.

The authorities have also issued serious alert within 4-5 kilometer radius of the plant. It has also asked several villages to vacate the place falling under this radius.

The Hindustan Petroleum management is also constantly trying to stop the leakage at the plant.

This is a developing story and further inputs are awaited.