close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hindustan Petroleum

Major tanker blast at Hindustan Petroleum plant in Unnao; several trains on Lucknow-Kanpur route halted

The authorities have also issued serious alert within 4-5 kilometer radius of the Hindustan Petroleum plant.

Major tanker blast at Hindustan Petroleum plant in Unnao; several trains on Lucknow-Kanpur route halted
Representational Image

New Delhi: A major tanker blast took place at the Hindustan Petroleum plant in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday owing to valve leakage at the plant.

The blast led to a stampede-like situation, although the total number of affected people can not ascertained as yet. The administration has stopped movement of the people near the blast site and hence it has not yet been possible to ascertain the total number of injured or dead people in the blast.

Several fire brigades were rushed to the spot immediately after the blast and are striving to douse the fire at the plant.

The authorities have halted several trains on Lucknow-Kanpur route following the blast including Kanpur Shatabdi train. Other trains include Jhansi Passenger passenger, Unnao-LTT train, Unnao to Ajgain trains.

The authorities have also issued serious alert within 4-5 kilometer radius of the plant. It has also asked several villages to vacate the place falling under this radius.

The Hindustan Petroleum management is also constantly trying to stop the leakage at the plant.

This is a developing story and further inputs are awaited.

 

Tags:
Hindustan PetroleumUnnaoUttar PradeshBlast
Next
Story

Special CBI judge SK Yadav hearing 1992 Babri Mosque demolition case gets extension

Must Watch

PT5M13S

International community trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister