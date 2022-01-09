हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple bans 'parikrama', distribution of 'prasad' as COVID-19 cases rise

Mathura: The parikrama (circumambulation) of ancient Dwarkadhish Temple here has been banned owing to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. 

According to Rakesh Tiwari, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and legal advisor of the temple, the distribution of any kind of 'prasad', including 'charnamrit', has also been discontinued.

According to the instructions of the head of the temple, Brajesh Kumar, instead of multiple gates for entry/exit of the temple, a one-way system would strictly be adhered to from January 9, Tiwari said. 

The devotees will now be required to use separate gates for entry/exit, he added. Wearing face masks and maintenance of social distancing has been made mandatory for every devotee entering into the temple, according to the officials.

The devotees will not be allowed to stay inside the temple after they have paid obeisance to the deity. 

