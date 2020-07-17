Mini lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from July 17 10 pm to July 20 5 am: Check guidelines

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government has denied the implementation of a complete lockdown in the state but has said that strictness will be implemented from 10 pm onwards on July 17 (Friday) till 5 am on July 20 (Monday). Thus, it is being called a mini lockdown.

Here is the list which is very important for you to know:

* During this period (every Friday night from 10 am to 5 pm Monday), all government offices in the district (except all essential services and banks) will remain closed.

* All urban and rural haats, markets, mandi, commercial establishments etc. will be closed. In the remaining days, all these shops will be from 9 am to 9 pm.

* Weekly markets set up on Saturday/Sunday, can be held on any day between Monday and Friday.

* All religious places can remain open during this period, ensuring adherence to social distancing and other health-related restrictions.

* During this period, all industrial factories located in rural and urban areas of the district, including industries connected with IT and IT Enabled Services will continue to run. During this, the COVID-19 help desk will be compulsorily installed in all industrial units, ensuring strict compliance of social distancing and other health-related restrictions.

* In this period, all the essential services such as health and medical services will remain open as before and supply of essential goods will continue. There will be no restriction on the movement of persons working in these services, corona warriors, sanitation workers and people connected with doorstep delivery.

* The movement of buses of Railways and State Road Transport Corporation will continue as before. The buses will be arranged by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation as necessary for the movement of passengers coming by rail.

* Domestic air services will continue unchanged. There will be no restriction on the movement of persons/passengers from airports to their destinations.

* There will be no restriction on the movement of cargo vehicles. Transport will continue on national and state highways and petrol pumps and dhabas along its banks will remain open.

* During this period, a comprehensive campaign will be launched by the district administration for the supply of clean drinking water. All the officers/employees involved in this will be free from these restrictions and offices related to them will also be open.

* During this period, work related to essential services and the identity card of officers/employees related to services free from these restrictions will be considered as duty pass and their movement will not be stopped.

* During this period, all major construction works such as expressways, big bridges and roads, major construction of Public Works Department, government buildings and private projects will continue.

* Awareness program for prevention of communicable diseases by public address system (PA System) will be widely run by the district administration and police and municipal bodies at every public place such as hospital, medical college, industrial establishment, squares etc.