close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

Mortal remains of CRPF jawan martyred in Anantnag reaches his hometown in Ghazipur

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha visited the deceased CRPF constable's house to meet his family. 

Mortal remains of CRPF jawan martyred in Anantnag reaches his hometown in Ghazipur
Image credits: ANI

Ghazipur: Mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag terror attack, has arrived at his residence in Jaitpura village.

The body was brought to his residence on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by road after being flown from Jammu to Varanasi's Babatpur Airport.

 

Thousands of villagers gathered to pay homage to the slain Army jawan and were constantly chanting slogans of "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Mahesh Zindabad" while fluttering the tricolour.

 

Live TV

 

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha visited the deceased CRPF constable's house to meet his family and gave assurance to extend all possible assistance.

According to local sources, the CRPF personnel will be accorded full state funeral in the morning near Ganga River in presence of the officials of district administration and CRPF.

Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir`s Anantnag on Wednesday.

Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at KP Road in Anantnag at about 4:50 PM hours on Wednesday.

Among those who were martyred were ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kr Kushwaha (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh). 

Tags:
CRPFConstable Mahesh Kumar KushwahaAnantnag teror attackGhazipur
Next
Story

CBI books ex-MP Ateeq Ahmed for abduction of businessman

Must Watch

PT5M27S

Anantnag terror strike: Country waits for revenge; Last strike on terrorism