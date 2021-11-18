हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Muhammad Ali Jinnah can't help Akhilesh Yadav win elections in UP: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

"The politics of appeasement of the Samajwadi Party has brought Jinnah. That's why I tell Akhilesh Yadav that he should change his name to Akhilesh Ali Jinnah. And he should change the name of his party to Jinnahwadi Party," UP Deputy CM Maurya said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah can't help Akhilesh Yadav win elections in UP: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said he should change his name to ‘Akhilesh Ali Jinnah.’

"The politics of appeasement of the Samajwadi Party has brought Jinnah. That’s why I tell Akhilesh Yadav that he should change his name to Akhilesh Ali Jinnah. And he should change the name of his party to Jinnahwadi Party," Maurya said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

The deputy CM further warned the Samajwadi party that Jinnah would not win them elections and added that the people of the state have chosen the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Neither (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah nor Atiq Ahmed or (Mukhtar) Ansari could help him win in this election. The people of UP have chosen lotus (BJP). The advantage is reaching the people of the state with honesty. There were mafia and goons here, the reign of terror has been finished and the people are in peace now," he said.

 

 

Maurya further said that the party is in panic after having lost three elections and claimed that they are going to lose the third.

"Samajwadi Party is in panic. They have lost 3 elections, going to lose the fourth. We are aware of the ground reality since we have an organisation that is spread to the booth. But the Samajwadi party knows too, they have goons, criminals and mafia," he said. 

Muhammad Ali JinnahUP Assembly ElectionAkhilesh YadavUttar Pradeshup elections 2022Keshav Prasad MauryaBJP
