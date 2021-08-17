हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari, dreaded gangster and BSP MLA, claims Rs 5 crore contract given to kill him in UP jail

Ansari, who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh`s Banda jail, was produced virtually on Monday before Maushmi Madhesi, a judge in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs here in Uttar Pradesh, in a case of forgery and cheating.

Mukhtar Ansari, dreaded gangster and BSP MLA, claims Rs 5 crore contract given to kill him in UP jail

Lucknow: Dreaded gangster and jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari has told a court that a contract of Rs 5 crore has been given for killing him inside the Uttar Pradesh jail.

According to his lawyer, Ansari claimed that unauthorised people entered the prison without making any entry in the register.

Ansari, who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh`s Banda jail, was produced virtually on Monday before Maushmi Madhesi, a judge in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs here in Uttar Pradesh, in a case of forgery and cheating.

The forgery and cheating case against Ansari was registered after it was found that a bulletproof ambulance with a Barabanki registration number was used to ferry him from the Ropar jail to a Mohali court in Punjab in an extortion case.

His lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, Ansari told the judge that a contract of Rs 5 crore has been given for killing him inside the jail.

Ansari also alleged that some suspicious persons entered the jail without making any entry in the register and that the directions of CCTV cameras were changed to facilitate their visits.

The MLA requested the court to order a probe into the matter. The court has fixed the next date of the hearing in the case on August 27. After having been brought from the Ropar jail in Punjab in April, Ansari has been lodged in the Banda jail as an undertrial in a slew of criminal cases.

