New guidelines for Gautam Buddh Nagar issued; DM says ‘self-regulation’ need of the hour

New Delhi: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the residents for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which kicked in on May 18 and will continue till May 31.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate took to Twitter to share the new guidelines, which is based on the new guidelines prepared by the Uttar Pradesh government.

‘’As we move forward, self-regulation is the need of the hour,’’ the Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted.

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday said that the district's border with Delhi will remain "sealed" for now.

The DM said that the status quo shall be maintained between Delhi-Noida border for now. He said that we have sought instructions from the state government as regards to the implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of the Home department.

The district had sealed its border with Delhi in April after several novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were found to have links with Delhi.

The district administration is only permitting the movement of those involved in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes. The lockdown 4.0, which kicked on May 18 will continue till May 31.

On Monday, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs permitting interstate travel from May 18, heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida borders at the Kalindi Kunj and Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway stretch.

The district recorded three new Covid-19 cases and 13 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

According to the District Surveillance Officer, one of the persons who tested positive was a contact of a Covid-19 patient, while the two others are a couple. They have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida.

Of the 289 cases in the district, 207 have recovered and discharged, five have succumbed to the disease, and 77 are infected.

There are also 14 patients, including six from Delhi, three from Ghaziabad, one each from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Agra and two from Hapur, who have been cross-notified.