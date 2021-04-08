हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Night curfew in Noida starts tonight, Know which services are exempted

In light of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Thursday (April 8) imposed a night curfew in the entire district including Noida.

Night curfew in Noida starts tonight, Know which services are exempted

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh administration has imposed a night curfew in many cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj. Noida will also be observing a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till Saturday (April 17).

The Office of District Collector and Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar has issued a notice on Thursday (April 8) as the surge in single-day cases in Noida has now crossed 100. 

According to the notice, all government, private educational institutes (except medical and paramedical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17, 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per the schedule and are exempted from this order. 

The notice also adds that there shall be intensive enforcement of masks and other COVID protocols in public places including workplaces, by police/incident commanders and by concerned departments. 

It is interesting to note that all movement of essential goods/commodities, and essential/medical services shall be exempted from the above order. 

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, a night curfew has also been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday (April 8) night.

