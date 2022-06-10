हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma

Protests in UP against Nupur Sharma: Take strict action against hooligans, CM Yogi Adityanath tells police

The order from the UP CM came after protests broke out at several places in the state after the Friday prayers over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad recently.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered the state police to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various cities over alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to take strict actions against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various cities in the state. Officials like ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting DGP, ADG Law and Order, are monitoring the situation from police HQs,” news agency ANI reported.

 

 

The order came after protests broke out at several places in the state after the Friday prayers over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad recently.

A senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow said sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.

People raised slogans and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj after the Friday prayers ended. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Senior police and administrative officials have also reached the spot.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parashant Kumar said, "The reports of stone-pelting in Prayagraj are being looked into." He said Friday prayers were held peacefully in most places across the state.

This comes following clashes last week in Kanpur over the remarks on the Prophet at a TV debate some days earlier. A high alert was issued across the state after that, and a heavy police force was deployed to ensure that violence does not occur again. 

 

