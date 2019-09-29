Samajwadi Party declares Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima for Rampur assembly seat

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced Tazeen Fatima as its candidate for byelections in Rampur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday, the Samajwadi Party released names of candidates for five assembly constituency going for bypoll, voting for which will be held on October 21. And with Tazeen Fatima name released as party candidate for Rampur, the count hits six.

Tazeen is senior Samajwadi Party leader and MP Azam Khan's wife. At present, she is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh. It is to be noted that the Rampur seat fell vacant after Azam Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan and his family members, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. The SP lawmaker is the varsity's vice-chancellor. Apart from land encroachment, Khan and his family members have also been booked for forgery, book theft, buffalo and goat theft, encroachment and state theft.

Last week, the Election Commission (EC) had announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of the state assembly, will be held on October 21. The counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Assembly constituencies going to bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

The Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

The last day of filing the nomination for assembly election is September 30.

