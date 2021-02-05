Schools to re-open for students of these classes in Uttar Pradesh; check date, other details

Schools will re-open for students of Classes 1-8 in Uttar Pradesh, in a major announcement by the state government on Friday. As per the government direction, schools will re-open for students of classes 6-8 from February 10 and for students of classes 1-5 from March 1. The COVID-19 protocol will be followed, added the state government.

Education Department had sent the proposal: On Tuesday, CM Yogi reviewed the COVID-19 unlock system. After this, he instructed the re-opening of schools from class 6 to 12 in 10 days. Following the instruction of the CM, the Education Department had proposed February 15 for classes 6-8 and March 1 for classes from 1-5. The government approved the department's proposal for the children.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed: With the opening of the school, the management has to follow the COVID-19 protocol. Schools have to be sanitized. Proper seating will have to be arranged. Children and teachers will have to come together in masks. In March 2020, schools were closed even with the onset of an outbreak of coronavirus. Now after about a year, the children will leave their homes and step into school.