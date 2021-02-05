हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Schools

Schools to re-open for students of these classes in Uttar Pradesh; check date, other details

With the opening of the school, the management has to follow the COVID-19 protocol. Schools have to be sanitized. Proper seating will have to be arranged. Children and teachers will have to come together in masks. In March 2020, schools were closed even with the onset of an outbreak of coronavirus.

Schools to re-open for students of these classes in Uttar Pradesh; check date, other details

Schools will re-open for students of Classes 1-8 in Uttar Pradesh, in a major announcement by the state government on Friday. As per the government direction, schools will re-open for students of classes 6-8 from February 10 and for students of classes 1-5 from March 1. The COVID-19 protocol will be followed, added the state government.

Education Department had sent the proposal: On Tuesday, CM Yogi reviewed the COVID-19 unlock system. After this, he instructed the re-opening of schools from class 6 to 12 in 10 days. Following the instruction of the CM, the Education Department had proposed February 15 for classes 6-8 and March 1 for classes from 1-5. The government approved the department's proposal for the children.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed: With the opening of the school, the management has to follow the COVID-19 protocol. Schools have to be sanitized. Proper seating will have to be arranged. Children and teachers will have to come together in masks. In March 2020, schools were closed even with the onset of an outbreak of coronavirus. Now after about a year, the children will leave their homes and step into school.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SchoolsSchools re-openingstudentsUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Chauri Chaura was a self-motivated struggle of common people: PM Narendra Modi
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Questions on Abhinav's character in Bigg Boss house!