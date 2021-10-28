Sedition charges will be pressed against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory, warns UP CM Yogi Adityanath

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned that his government will press sedition charges against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the Super 12 face-off in the T20 World Cup in Dubai last Sunday.

A tweet from the Chief Minister’s office in Hindi said, “After the T-20 World Cup match played between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements used indecent words against the Indian team and there was a disruption of peace through anti-national remarks.”

“In this context, as per reports gathered so far, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur and cases have been registered against seven persons, of which 5 have been taken into custody. Investigations are going on and based on evidence, further action will be taken,” the tweet further said.

It may be noted that the state police have arrested five people for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team after the T-20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24.

Besides, three engineering students from J&K were arrested in Agra for allegedly committing “cyber terrorism” by updating their WhatsApp status to hail Pakistan’s victory. All these students have been charged under section 66F of the Information Technology Act dealing with the offence of cyber terrorism, punishable with life imprisonment on conviction.

The other charges pressed against them in the FIR include sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (an act intended to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or aimed at inducing a person to commit an offence against the state) of the Indian Penal Code.

Uttar Pradesh Police issued a statement saying that they have arrested seven persons in five cases in districts of Agra, Bareily, Badaun and Sitapur for making remarks against the country after the match. Out of them, five have been arrested, the police said on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also registered two cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against some medical students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar in Srinagar and SKIMS Soura.

The action was taken after videos posted on social media showed students and others raising objectionable slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the high-voltage match between the traditional rivals.

