LUCKNOW: Amid intense media reports about his joining the BJP soon, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday dissolved all state working committees, national and state working cells and spokespersons of the party with immediate effect, as per ANI.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) dissolved all its state working committees, national and state working cells and spokespersons. pic.twitter.com/52Hmk2Mqnf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2022

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party- Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav had earlier changed the header photo on his Twitter profile giving clear indications about his next political move.

The new picture on Shivpal`s Twitter handle shows his black and white silhouetted photograph and the caption says, "Hain Taiyyar Hum". The black and white profile has kept people guessing about his future course of action.

Giving yet another subtle hint of what is going in his mind, Shivpal had recently told reporters in Etawah, "Achche din are coming soon.” He said that he would disclose his political plans “very soon."

All this comes amid media speculations about Shivpal snapping all his ties with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party and opting for an alliance or merger with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal is reportedly upset over being sidelined in the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. His party PSP-L was also not given any seats during the recently concluded assembly elections in UP.

Shivpal, who is the younger brother of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and a former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led government in UP, has also met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top BJP leaders including Amit Shah. It also emerged that Shivpal is now following PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi on Twitter after his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath.

It may also be mentioned that another top leader Azam Khan is also reportedly upset with the SP leadership and is said to be preparing to float his own political outfit soon.

Fasahat Ali Khan, Azam Khan's spokesperson, recently said that Akhilesh Yadav met the senior leader only once in the jail and the party made no attempt for his release in the past two and a half years. He also alleged that despite Muslims overwhelmingly voting for Yadav, the former UP CM never uttered a word for the community.

