SP, BSP will have joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh during Lok Sabha polls, announces Akhielsh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that in Uttar Pradesh, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will have joint election rallies during the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

"We have planned joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh," he said today in reply to a question about what transpired in his meeting with BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday. "The meeting was to discuss the poll strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. We have decided on meeting and rallies of SP and BSP. We have also planned joint rallies," he said.

SP and BSP, who together announced an alliance last month, are all set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election as allies. As per the seat sharing agreement, SP will contest on 37 seats and BSP on 38. Three seats — Mathura, Muzaffarpur and Bagpat have been given to the RLD whereas two seats — Rae Bareli and Amethi have been left for Congress.

"The Lok Sabha election dates have been declared. Every party is announcing its candidates. SP and BSP have also announced some candidates. It is the time to reach out to the people of the state," Akhilesh said today adding that his party would now reach out to the people of the state.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Yadav, however, avoided questions on Congress general secretary and party's in-charge of east UP's affairs Priyanka Gandhi meeting Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a hospital in Meerut on Wednesday.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 71 seats, Samajwadi Party 5, Congress 2, Apna Dal 2 and BSP had drawn a blank.

(With ANI inputs)