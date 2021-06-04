Star-studded Ramlila in Ayodhya this year, Bhagyashree as Sita, Raza Murad, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani in lead roles

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya, which is Lord Ram’s birthplace, will witness a star-studded Ramlila celebration this year. According to the organisers, the Ramlila will be enacted at the historic Laxman Qila on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya during Dussehra.

Though preparations are underway and the lead actors have been contacted, the event would be subject to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic subsides by then and the Uttar Pradesh government provides its consent.

"The state government`s nod is awaited, but we have to begin rehearsals soon. We hope Covid wave ebbs out by Dussehra," said Subhash Alik, founder of Meri Maa Foundation and organiser of the event.

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ fame Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, who made her debut with Salman Khan in, who made her debut with Salman Khan in 1989, will play the role of Sita during the Ramlila.

The star cast also includes Arbaaz Khan, Raza Murad, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani, Avatar Gill, Vindu Dara Singh and other leading cine personalities.

Dussehra celebrations were held under the pandemic cloud last year and the state government allowed the live telecast of Ramlila on Doordarshan and other social media platforms while banning the audience at the venue.

"If all goes well, Ram Lila will be organized between October 6-15. This time, Sita`s role will be performed by Bhagyashree. Actor Shakti Kapoor will play the role of Ahiravana, Raza Murad will perform the role of Kumbhakarana, Vindu Dara Singh will continue in his role of Lord Hanuman," Malik said.

Well-known character actor Asrani will essay the role of Narad Muni, Shahbaz Khan will play Ravan, Raj Mathur will be seen in the role of Bharat, Avtar Gill as Vibhishana, Amita Nangia as Kaikeyi and Ritu Shivpuri will play the role of Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

While most of the names have been finalised for the leading characters of Ramayan, the organisers are yet to finalise the actor who will perform the role of Lord Ram.

