Three-year-old raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, hospitalised

Unnao: Even as the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by her accused has led to national outrage, another rape incident has taken place in the Uttar Pradesh district.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her neighbouring village on Friday. The accused allegedly dragged the minor girl to nearby fields and raped her there. She was rescued by her uncle who heard her scream. He got hold of the accused and thrashed him.

The villagers, thereafter, informed the police, who took the rape survivor to a local hospital for medical examination. The accused man has been booked for rape and under the POCSO Act. SHO Raj Bahadur said that the accused was in custody while the girl has been hospitalized.