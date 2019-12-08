हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unnao

Three-year-old raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, hospitalised

The police said that the accused allegedly dragged the minor girl to nearby fields where he raped her. She was rescued by her uncle who heard her screaming. 

Three-year-old raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Unnao, hospitalised
Representational Image

Unnao: Even as the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by her accused has led to national outrage, another rape incident has taken place in the Uttar Pradesh district.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her neighbouring village on Friday. The accused allegedly dragged the minor girl to nearby fields and raped her there. She was rescued by her uncle who heard her scream. He got hold of the accused and thrashed him.

The villagers, thereafter, informed the police, who took the rape survivor to a local hospital for medical examination. The accused man has been booked for rape and under the POCSO Act. SHO Raj Bahadur said that the accused was in custody while the girl has been hospitalized.

Tags:
UnnaorapeGangrapeSexual assaultcrimeUP PoliceUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathPOCSO Act
Next
Story

Kanpur: Minor rape victim commits suicide after receiving death threats by accused

Must Watch

PT25M34S

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Who is responsible for 43 deaths ?