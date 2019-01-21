Thundershowers likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a rain alert, predicting thundershowers in parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next three hours. Some places over Agra, Mathura, Bulandshahar, Gautambuddhnagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras districts and adjoining areas are likely to receive showers.

An intense western disturbance along with induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to continue to affect Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India during the next two days. Under its influence, widespread rain/snow with isolated heavy to very heavy snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan region during the next two days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated to scattered over north Rajasthan & East Uttar Pradesh during 21st to 23rd January with isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh during next 2 days and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on 22nd.

Hailstorm also likely over lower reaches of Western Himalayan region and over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Madhya Pradesh 24th and over Chhattisgarh on 25th.

Strong surface winds speed reaching occasionally 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph are also likely over plains of northwest India during next 2 days.