Travelling in UP Roadways buses to cost Rs 10-22/km more from today

New Delhi: People of Uttar Pradesh have to spend more on travel from New Year as UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to hike the bus fare by Rs 10 paise per kilometre. The new rates came into effect from Thursday midnight.

The decision to hike the bus fare was taken in the director council meeting of the UPSRTC in Lucknow a few days back. According to the revised rates, now people travelling 100 kilometers will have to spend Rs 10 extra on their fare.

As per the new rates, the fare of an ordinary bus will now be calculated at the rate of 1.05, Rs 1.33 for 'Janrath 332', Rs 1.57 for 'Janrath 232', Rs 2.10 for 'AC Sleeper'; and Rs 2.32 a km for 'Super Luxury Bus Scania' and 'Volvo'.

Notably, the tax will be collected on the fare in addition to this rental.

The hike in the fare of UP roadways comes barely days after the Railways announced to increase its basic fare.

On December 31, the Indian Railways announced a hike in ticket price across its network from January 01, 2020. The Railway Ministry issued an order in which it said that while suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares hiked by 1 paise per km of journey. The railways also announced a 2 paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and 4 paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes. However, local and suburban trains have not been included in the increase in rail fares. The fare in these trains will remain the same as before.

The Railways said that in order to expand passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations and trains, it has become imperative to increase the fare marginally without over-burdening any class of passengers.

On the same day, the government hiked LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19 per cylinder.