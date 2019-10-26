UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya; 5.51 lakh diyas lit to celebrate Diwali

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Saturday attended the annual Diwali event 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya during which nearly 5.51 lakh diyas or earthen lamps were illuminated to celebrate the festival.

Besides the UP CM, state's Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers also attended the event.

The Yogi government also launched several schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.

According to the UP government spokesman, a tableau procession of Lord Rama was organised ahead of Deepotsav, which started from Saket College and concluded at Ramkatha Park in which artists from various countries also performed.

The Chief Minister arrived in Ayodhya to overview the procession between 3:45 pm and 4 pm, according to reports.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: Bharat kisi ko chedta nahi, lekin agar koi chedta hai toh phir usko chorta nahi...aaj Bharat us sthiti mein pahunch chuka hai. pic.twitter.com/cgTugCh8Kk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2019

Thereafter, a symbolic descent of Lord Rama and Seeta took place.

Around 6.20 pm a grand aarti was performed at the banks of Saryu river and around 6.45 pm, diyas or earthen lamps were lit.

Ram Leela from seven countries was one of the main attractions and around 2,500 children artistically reproduced Lord Rama’s life events, his bow and arrow, and pictures.

The whole program was declared as “state fair” and the government reportedly spend Rs 133 crore on the event. The UP government has popularised 'Deepotsav' as “an international” event.

Artists from different states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan had gathered in Ayodhya for several planned celebratory events, according to ANI.

Also, the district administration hoped to break the last year’s record of 300,100 earthen lamps lit on the banks of the Saryu river by lighting 550,000 earthen lamps across the pilgrim town.

Local seers have been roped in to help light the lamps at hundreds of temples located in the town’s narrow lanes.

Residents of the area and a large number of tourists had flocked to the city in large numbers for the grand Deepotsav celebrations.