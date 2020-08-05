UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets ‘Ram Bhakts’, tweets 'Jai Sri Ram' ahead of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted millions of Lord Ram devotees ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, which is scheduled to be held around 12.40 PM and marks the formal beginning of the construction of a grand temple in the holy town.

The monk-politician took to Twitter to extend his greeting to Ram Bhkats.

जासु बिरहँ सोचहु दिन राती। रटहु निरंतर गुन गन पाँती॥

रघुकुल तिलक सुजन सुखदाता। आयउ कुसल देव मुनि त्राता।। प्रिय राम भक्तों, आपका अभिनंदन, आपको बधाई जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 5, 2020

Today is a historic day for millions of Indians and devotees of Lord Ram as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5, 2020).

Tap here for exclusive and live coverage of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan on Zee News

The grand celebrations for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ started at 8 AM and PM Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony at the auspicious time of 12:40 PM. Huge CCTV screens have been set up across the holy city in order to allow the people to watch the ceremony live once it begins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a `pooja` at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the `bhoomi pujan`. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on `Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir`.

Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the PM`s visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated.

Every street in Ayodhya has been illuminated with earthen lamps ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

People also lit diyas on the banks of Saryu river as part of the 'deepotsava' celebrations in the temple town which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries arrive today for the `bhoomi pujan` ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The entire Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air.

Meanwhile, Centre’s coronavirus COVID-19 protocols have been put in place and the social distancing norms are being strictly followed ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple Bhomi Pujan in Ayodhya, which is slated to begin with great fervor around 12.40 PM.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister`s visit. Strict security and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the temple when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives there along with other dignitaries.

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.