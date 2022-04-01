हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath stops cavalcade to make way for ambulance, earns praise for his 'humanitarian gesture'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered his cavalcade to stop and make way for an ambulance in a good humanitarian gesture which also earned him a lot of praise from the bystanders and the commoners. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath stops cavalcade to make way for ambulance, earns praise for his 'humanitarian gesture'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered his cavalcade to stop and make way for an ambulance in a good humanitarian gesture which also earned him a lot of praise from the bystanders and the commoners. 

Sharing more details, DCP Traffic Subhash Chandra Shakya said the incident took place near Raj Bhavan on Thursday when the Chief Minister's cavalcade was going from Hazratganj to Bandariyabagh.

An ambulance was asked to stop along with other vehicles in order to allow the CM's cavalcade to pass, he added.

"As soon as he (Adityanath) saw that an ambulance was stopped to facilitate the movement of his cavalcade, he asked his security men to stop on the roadside and allow the ambulance to go," DCP Traffic Subhash Chandra Shakya said.

Bhaskar Singh, a resident of the Madiaon area of Lucknow, who was riding a motorcycle and stopped there, said, "It was a good humanitarian gesture on the part of CM Yogi. All people waiting for the cavalcade to pass were seen praising him." 

