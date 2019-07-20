UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet victims of Sonbhadra massacre on Sunday

Sonabhadra: Amid intense protest by Congress and Trinamool Congress over Sonbhadra firing incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in the district to meet the families of the victims on Sunday.

At least ten people were killed and several sustained injuries on July 17 in an incident of firing over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal when the gram pradhan (village head) went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.

However, he was met with opposition by the villagers, which triggered firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.

Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident which caused nine deaths, the Chief Minister had said on July 19.

"Till now, 29 criminals have been arrested. A single barrel gun, three double-barrel guns and a rifle have been seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them," Adityanath had said at a press conference earlier.

Earlier on Saturday, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was issued to the kin of victims of the incident.

Sonbhadra District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Agarwal, who disbursed the relief funds, said, "According to the instructions of Chief Minister, Rs 5 lakh was made available to the families of the ten deceased in the Sonbhadra firing case.

Eight of the affected parties were present on Saturday while two were not available.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also met the families of the victims today and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Congress party.

She also urged the state government to offer Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victims.