UP Film City: Blueprint of project ready, final DPR to be presented to CM Yogi Adityanath today

LUCKNOW: The blueprint of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream project – a world-class Film City that is proposed to be built in Uttar Pradesh – is now ready. According to reports, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is expected to submit the final detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

A presentation regarding the project will be made before the Chief Minister following which a global tender will be floated to select the companies for developing the ambitious project as per the approved plan.

The blueprint of the project has been prepared after evaluating the film cities build in 40 countries across the globe. This is the reason why the state government has been saying that it is going to build the best film city in the world which will have all modern amenities and the latest state-of-the-art technology.

The construction work for the proposed Film City, which is expected to come up in Sector-21 of Noida, is most like to commence in the month of December. During the meeting with the chief minister today, the financial model and various other aspects of the project will also be thoroughly discussed.

The proposed Film City will be developed on 1,000 acres in Sector 21 of the YEIDA area at the estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. It will be built on the public-private partnership model for which three models have been recommended by the Yamuna Authority.

The state government had earlier appointed Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), a global commercial real estate services company based in the United States, as a consultant for the project. The agency had prepared the final DPR and submitted it to the YEIDA.

While the Yogi government is building a huge expressway including the Bundelkhand Expressway, the Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, also aims to create a record by making a world-class film city in UP.

It is for this reason, that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Maharashtra and met all big-wigs of the Bollywood from superstar Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap to Karan Johar and several leading artists and technicians, seeking their feedback and suggestions regarding the upcoming film city project.

Many beautiful pictures of the film cities build in America, Europe, and Asian nations have also been included in the official booklet prepared by the state government, which will be shown to the Chief Minister for comparative analysis of the project.

The state government claims that the construction work for the film city project will begin in December this year if all goes well. The UP chief minister had announced the development of the Film City project on September 18 last year, In his announcement, he said that it will provide the platform to encompass all aspects of filmmaking - related to script, music, writing, editing and production – all under one roof.

The film city project is expected to create massive employment opportunities for the people of Uttar Pradesh since a large number of technicians from the state currently. work in the Mumbai film industry.

The soon-to-be-constructed Film City will have all modern world-class amenities including residential and commercial facilities, 5-star hotels, hi-tech studios, an amusement park, a film institute and a museum.

Key features of UP Film City

- 3D studio

- Open and indoor studio

- sound recording studio

- editing studio

- animation studio

-GFX studio

- 360-degree rotating sets

- Film Institute- Amusement Park

- Modern facility from pre-production to post-production

- 5-star hotels and modern guest houses

-a museum.

