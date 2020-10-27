UP government spends crores on false propaganda, but silent on people's problems: Priyanka Gandhi on rising prices

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over rising inflation and vegetable prices during the festive season.

The Congress leader took to Twitter and made a blistering attack on the BJP government for failing to check the skyrocketing inflation and prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, during the festive season.

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government, Priyanka Gandhi said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation which spends crores of rupees on "false propaganda" is silent on people's problems. In Uttar Pradesh, during the festival season, rising prices have "wreaked havoc" on the common people, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Vegetable prices are skyrocketing. Work and businesses are already stalled," she alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

पूरे उप्र में त्यौहारों के मौसम में महंगाई आम लोगों पर कहर बनकर टूट पड़ी है। सब्जियों के दाम आसमान छू रहे हैं। काम धंधे पहले से ठप्प पड़े हैं। लेकिन करोड़ों रुपए झूठे प्रचार में खर्च करने वाली भाजपा सरकार जनता की परेशानियों पर चुप है। pic.twitter.com/dRgpXS65U5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 27, 2020

"But the BJP government, which spends crores of rupees in false propaganda, is silent on people's problems," the Congress general secretary said. Along with her tweet attacking the UP government, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged the prices of various vegetables in Lucknow.

Congress leader also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure proper procurement prices for the paddy crop of farmers in the state otherwise her party will launch an agitation.

The Congress leader alleged that the paddy was being procured for as low as Rs 1,200 per quintal in the state, and that too happening at abysmally low prices.

"Uttar Pradesh's paddy farmers are very distressed. Paddy procurement is happening at a very low rate. What little is being purchased for that too (the farmers) are getting less than Rs 1,200. This same paddy was procured at upto Rs 3,500 under Congress government. Under the pretext of moisture (in produce) the farmers are being exploited. This is probably the first time that paddy is being sold cheaper than wheat," Vadra, in the tweet roughly translated in English from Hindi, said.

The Congress general secretary further demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene immediately, else an agitation would be launched by her party.

