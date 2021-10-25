UP government will start providing tablets, laptops from last week of Nov: CM Yogi Adityanath

Sultanpur/Ambedkar Nagar: Realising the idiom ‘A promise made is a promise kept’, CM Yogi Adityanath has declared that the state government will begin the distribution of tablets, smartphones to the youths of Uttar Pradesh in November end. He announced this while laying the foundation stone of Government Medical College to be built at a cost of Rs 271 crore in Sultanpur.

Asserting that the state government is working assiduously to provide employment to every youth of the state without any discrimination, the CM stated, “In order to equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology so that no youth in the state lacks in getting the benefit of online studies, the state government will start providing tablets, laptops from the last week of November.”

The Chief Minister also launched 126 development projects worth Rs 46.33 crore in Sultanpur and 99 development projects worth Rs 334.24 crores in Ambedkarnagar.

Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, the CM said that the earlier government had only one objective that is to play with the faith of people, to hinder the development of the country. There was a time that scams were ordered of the day during m the congress-led government at the Centre. The countrymen were shocked and upset with the attitude of the previous governments, he said.

“The benefits of development schemes were kept confined to individual families only. ‘Ek pariwar dilli mein, ek pariwar lucknow mein baith kar gareeb ke paise hadapne ka kaam karta tha.’ People used to die of hunger, lack of basic amenities, and health facilities. When Modi ji came to power, he realised the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ ensuring the benefits of various schemes reached all without discrimination.

Accusing the previous government of anarchy and mafiaraj, CM Yogi commented that there used to be frequent riots during the festivals, curfew used to be imposed and people could not celebrate festivals. Now, no riots took place in UP in the last four and a half years because the rioters were aware of the dire consequence. "If anybody indulges in such designs, his seven generations will have to pay the compensation for their acts," he warned.

Along with this, the CM also gave a stern warning to the mafia and criminal elements saying ‘ Zyada dadagiri dikahoge toh bulldozer bhi apna taiyar rehta hai.’

While targetting the previous govt for being selfish and favouring, supporting the mafias, CM Yogi Adityanath reasoned that this pushed the state towards backwardness they used to grab the rights of the poor, businessmen. “Today, no mafia or criminal can threaten anyone, nor can they play with the faith of people,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the government, the CM said that today every poor is getting a house, toilet, electricity connection in UP. The people of Sultanpur will now get a 500-bedded hospital, and they will not have to go to Delhi, Lucknow for getting treatment.

Underlining Mission Rozgar, he said that “In four and a half years, 4.5 lakh government jobs were given. By connecting artisans/handicraftsmen with banking at the local level, they were made self-reliant.”

Uttar Pradesh is first in the implementation of 44 Central government schemes, he added.

Those who divide society for their selfish political motives will never be accepted and respected. They have been exposed today, and that is the reason they are now engaged in the conspiracy, stated the CM.

He further said that Sultanpur is getting the maximum benefit of Purvanchal Expressway, the farmers have got 4 times compensation for their land here. With the industry clusters coming up, the youth of Sultanpur will get employed here itself. An airstrip has been also constructed here for an emergency landing.

Hitting out at the oppositions for politics over vaccine and Ram Mandir, the CM stated “More than 12.32 crore vaccines have been administered in Uttar Pradesh. One has to be alert from those who mislead people over the vaccine. ‘Yeh aise rang badalte hain ki girgit bhi sharma jaye’.

Had there been the governments of Congress, SP, or BSP, the Ram Mandir would not have been built? They used to say that Ram is imaginary. Now, these people say that ‘Ram sabke hain’ (Ram belongs to everyone), he added

Addressing the public at Ambedkar Nagar, the CM informed that more than 42,000 houses have been given in the district under PM Awas(R) scheme. Along with that, more than 2.55 lakh toilets under swacch bharat mission, around 1.40 lakh free gas connections were given under the Ujjwala scheme in the district. More than 3.95 lakh farmers are getting benefits in PM Kisan Nidhi.

BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Maneka Gandhi, State Minister Sandeep Singh were also present at the event.

