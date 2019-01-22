हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi asks PM Modi to shut all madrasas, claims ISIS ideology being promoted there

He also claimed that by going to madrassas, students are cut off from the society.

LUCKNOW: In comments that are likely to draw ire from Muslim clerics, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi on Tuesday said that madrasas promote ISIS ideology.  

To bring an end to this, Rizvi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to shut all madrasas across the country so that students are not influenced by it. 

"If madrassas are not shut, in 15 years, more than half of the Muslim population will be supporting ISIS. It has been seen worldwide that to promote any mission, children are targeted. As it can be seen, ISIS is trying to build its stronghold in Muslim dominated areas across the world. 

He also claimed that by going to madrasas, students are cut off from the society. "Students in the madrasas are being kept away from formal education and also being cut off from other religions. In the name of Islamic education, these students are being infested with extremist ideologies. This is harmful for our Muslim children as well as the country," Rizvi said.

"Madrasas should be shut at primary level and if after passing out of school, if they want to know more about the culture, they can join it then," he added.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh Shia Waqf BoardWaseem RizviNarendra Modi
