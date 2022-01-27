Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: Process of filing nominations for 4th phase begins today

NEW DELHI: The process of filing nominations for the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will begin with the state election commission issuance a notification on Thursday.

The assembly polls will be held in UP in seven phases from the 10th of February to the 7th of March. The fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on February 23 in 60 Assembly Constituencies of nine districts including 16 ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes. They include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur – Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, and Banda district.

According to a notification by the apex poll body, the nominations for the 4th phase of polls can be filed till 3rd of February and the scrutiny will be undertaken on 4th of February.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be the 7th of February. The counting of votes will be taken up together on the 10th of March.

Phase Wise schedule of dates for GE to Legislative Assemblies of UP, Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand https://t.co/2Rar3NCccq pic.twitter.com/GxnstoVgwu — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) January 8, 2022

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and rising cases of Omicron variant across the country, the Election Commission has extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till the 31st of this month.

After taking a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation with respect to status and projected trends of the Covid-19 pandemic in the five poll-bound states, the commission decided that no roadshow, Padayatra, cycle, bike or vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till the end of this month.

The Election Commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual Covid-19 restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50 per cent of the capacity or the limit set by SDMA, whichever is lesser, in the poll-going states subject to public convenience and no hindrance to smooth flow of traffic.

The poll body said, political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

All remaining restrictions contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on the 8th of January will continue to operate. All concerned State and District Authorities shall ensure full compliance with these instructions.

Political parties have been advised to conduct their campaign through digital mode as much as possible. A maximum of ten persons will be allowed for door-to-door election campaigns by candidates. If a candidate or political party violates any of the above guidelines, no further permission will be given to the concerned candidate/party for rallies or meetings.

The Election Commission has already announced an increase in the broadcast time allotted to recognized political parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio during these elections.

