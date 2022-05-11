हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mukul Goel

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed for disobeying orders, neglecting duty

Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) in June last year.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed for disobeying orders, neglecting duty

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Wednesday removed the state police chief Mukul Goel from his post for ''neglecting his work and disobeying orders,'' an official statement said.

Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the order said. The statement added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work. This is also the first time that a DGP has been removed on such charges.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) in June last year.

According to sources, his removal is linked to the failure of UP police to make a "water-tight" case against SP MLA Azam Khan, which led to the Supreme Court ticking off the state government.

 

