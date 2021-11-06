With 13 fresh Zika virus cases Kanpur's tally rises to 79, Delhi govt on high alert

Kanpur: With 13 new cases of Zika virus reported in Kanpur on Saturday, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the Uttar Pradesh district stands at 79, health officials said.

Dr Anil Nigam Chief Medical Superintendent, Ursala Hospital while speaking to ANI said, "Regularly our team is inspecting and Municipal corporation teams have also been deployed for the fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points. Zika virus infection is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. In this case, special caution is required. Arrangements have been made in all hospitals for the treatment of virus-infected people. The health of each patient is being monitored. Surveillance has been improved," health officials said.

In view of rising cases of the Zika virus in Kanpur, the CM Yogi instructed officials to speed up sanitisation work. "Infection with the Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required. Dengue testing should also be intensified. Arrangements should have been made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government was alert and watchful of the developments in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district which has reported several cases of Zika virus in the last two weeks. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh share a border and many people commute back and forth for work or other purposes.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.