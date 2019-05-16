Woman in Uttar Pradesh dies after explosion in her mouth

In a bizarre incident, a woman has died in Uttar Pradesh after an explosion in her mouth during treatment.

Live TV

The woman was brought to the J.N. Medical college on Wednesday evening after she allegedly consumed poison.

As soon as the doctors began treatment and put the suction pipe in the mouth, an explosion took place which was recorded in the CCTV cameras.

A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded.

A deeper research into the incident will reveal the exact cause, said the hospital spokesman.