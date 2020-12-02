Yogi Adityanath attends UP investor defence corridor meeting in Mumbai, allays fears on Film City

MUMBAI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attended the UP Investor Defence Corridor meeting in Mumbai. On August 14, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s government had constituted an entity, ‘Invest UP’, to promote investments in the state.

Its chairman is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state's Industries Development Minister Satish Mahana and MSME Minister Siddharth Nath Singh are its vice-chairmen.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s dream project, spread over six districts, aims to make Uttar Pradesh a defence production hub. Investments, though, have been modest so far.

During the meeting, the UP CM also dispelled fears about the proposed Film City in Noida.

Clarifying on the issue, CM Yogi said the northern state is not desirous of taking away the film business out of the financial capital.

हम उ.प्र. में विश्वस्तरीय फिल्म सिटी के निर्माण को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। इस विषय में फिल्म जगत से जुड़े निर्माताओं, निर्देशकों, एक्टरों और फिल्म जगत से जुड़े विभिन्न पक्षों के जानकारों के साथ हमारी व्यक्तिगत और सामूहिक रूप से चर्चा हुई है: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी#YogiJiInMumbai — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 2, 2020

However, it is an open competition and the one who gives the right atmosphere and security in which talent can work will get the investments, he said.

Ahead of his Mumbai visit, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away businesses.

"We are not snatching or hindering anyone’s investments," CM Adityanath said.

"No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse that gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments, he added.

Responding to Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s assertion that replicating the film city in another city is a tall task, Adityanath said, "we’ve not come here to take away anything."

"We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world-class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people, he added.

Earlier in the day, Raut said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it. "What is the status of Noida Film City now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut had said while speaking to reporters.

"Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past," Raut said.

