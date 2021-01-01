Yogi Adityanath govt's big move - DM Hathras among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow: Barely hours before ushering in the New Year, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 17 IAS officers, including the District Magistrate of Hathras who came under fire following the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras last year.

According to the UP government spokesman, Hathras District Magistrate Parveen Kumar Laxar, who faced flak for the cremation of the woman in the dead of the night, was among the 11 district magistrates transferred in a reshuffle.

Laxar was also in the limelight after the Allahabad High Court had expressed concern over the failure of the Uttar Pradesh government for not taking action against him after the rape and murder case. He has been transferred to Mirzapur in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, Joint Managing Director of Jal Nigam, Lucknow, Ramesh Ranjan, has been appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras.

Markandey Shahi has been made the District Magistrate of Gonda, Shruti has been given the charge of District Magistrate at Balrampur while Nitin Bansal has been made the Pratapgarh District Magistrate.

Navneet Singh Chahal has been made the DM of Mathura, Sanjeev Singh has been given charge of Chandauli and S.Rajlingam has been appointed as DM of Kushinagar.

Abhishek Singh is the new DM of Sonbhadra. Apurva Dubey has been appointed in the same capacity to Fatehpur, and Sunil Kumar Verma has been made Aurraiya DM.

Kanchan Verma has been made the Managing Director, UP Medical Supply Corporation, Sushil Kumar Patel has been made the Joint Managing Director of the Jal Nigam, Lucknow.

Bhupendra S Chaudhary has been appointed as the special secretary, irrigation and water resources, Sarvagya Ram Mishra has been made special secretary, trade tax and Rupesh Kumar has been appointed as special secretary, sugar and cane development.

Ten officers of the provincial civil services (PCS) have also been transferred.