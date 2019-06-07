Yogi Adityanath unveils 7-foot tall statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan Museum.

The seven-foot-tall statue has been made from a single block of rosewood, which was purchased from Karnataka for Rs 35 lakh.

The statue, which depicts ''Kodand Ram'' - one of the five forms of Lord Ram, will be on display at the museum here.

After unveiling the statue, the UP CM visited galleries and released books and a postal cover at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan museum.

The monk-politician also released a special cover on the Kodand statue of Lord Ram by the Postal department.

At the occasion, the UP CM released 'Archaeological Report of Ayodhya', 'Ramleela journey of the Carribean countries' and two other books.

The Chief Minister presented the honour to sculptors, painters and writers at the museum and admitted a document titled 'World tours of Lord Ram' by Jitendra Kumar, principal secretary of the Culture Department.

Yogi Adityanath will also inspect the developmental works in Ayodhya during his visit.

"During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the developmental work in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Ghats etc.," a press release from the state government said.

He also participated in the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das from 3.20 PM 4.40 PM.

He will fly back to Lucknow at 6.10 PM. CM Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, will visit Ayodha next week (June 15).

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November 2018 and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had assured full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

(With Agency Inputs)