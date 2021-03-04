All urban local bodies in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar declared 'slaughterhouse-free' ahead of Kumbh Mela

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has issued an order declaring all urban local bodies in Haridwar “slaughterhouse-free” areas. The state government has also cancelled the licenses and clearances given to these slaughterhouses to operate in the past.

It may be noted that the Haridwar district is comprised of two municipal corporations, two nagar palika parishads and five nagar panchayats.

The notification issued by the state’s Urban Development Department on slaughterhouse comes ahead of the Kumbh Mela 2021. BJP MLAs from the area had earlier written a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, demanding that slaughterhouses not be allowed in a “religious city like Haridwar”.

Satpal Maharaj, the Cabinet Minister for culture and tourism, too endorsed the demand and urged the Chief Minister to issue an order to stop the operations of the slaughterhouses in Haridwar city.

It may be noted that the preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a Co-19 negative report.

Live TV