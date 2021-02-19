Kumbh Mela 2021: Visitors need to have Coronavirus negative report

New Delhi: With preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in the holy city of Haridwar, the administration has decided that personnel posted on duty would be administered with COVID vaccine. It also stated that visitors need to have a COVID-19 negative report, issued not later than 72 hours.

Kumbh Mela Officer told ANI, "Personnel posted on duty to be administered with COVID vaccine. Visitors should have Coronavirus negative report, issued not later than 72 hrs."

The Kumbh Mela has been restricted to just 30 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, according to Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Uttarakhand. The administration will also issue a notice in this regard by the end of March.

Earlier, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar had stated that pilgrims will need passes to attend Kumbh Mela. The district administration has sought 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the personnel posted on duty to ensure their safety.

The Kumbh administration will put cameras at the ghats of river Ganga to monitor the crowd, and to avoid any untoward situation.

Last month, the Centre issued standard operating protocols (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All devotees desirous of attending the Kumbh Mela must register with Uttarakhand government, and they also have to obtain a compulsory medical certificate from Community health centre or district hospital or medical college in their states, according to the SOP.