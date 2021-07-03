Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami? Two-time MLA named new Uttarakhand Chief Minister

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The two-time MLA was chosen for the post in the legislature meeting on Saturday. Pushkar Singh Dhami is a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

It is being alleged that Dhami could likely be sworn in by Saturday evening. Next he will meet the state Governor Baby Singh Maurya.

The Legislative Party meet took place at the State Headquarters in Dehradun to elect the new Uttarkhand Chief Minister in the presence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other BJP leaders. Dhami was one of the top three names which had emerged for the CM post, also in the running were Satpal Singh and Dhan Singh Rawat.

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat had handed over his resignation to Governor citing that there could be a 'constutuitional crisis'. Talking to reporters, Rawat said, "I have submitted my resignation to Governor. Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. I am thankful to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every opportunity they have given to me so far.”

He had held the post for less than four months when Trivendra Singh Rawat was unceremoniously removed from the post.

The resignation comes amid uncertainty over Assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for early next year.

