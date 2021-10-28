हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bizarre

17-year-old girl gives birth all by herself, takes YouTube videos' help to cut umbilical cord!

The girl reportedly managed to keep the pregnancy a secret from her family and the matter came to light only after she developed some infections and her parents heard the cries of the baby

Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Malappuram (Kerala): A 17-year-old girl from Kerala's Malappuram district has delivered her baby boy at home, all by herself, and her guide was YouTube videos! Her family - her mother is reportedly visually challenged while her father works as a night watchman - was unaware of her pregnancy. According to some news reports, the matter came to light only when the new mother developed some infections after two days.

The girl's 21-year-old neighbour, who allegedly impregnated the minor girl, was arrested by the police under the Pocso Act. “The two were in a relationship and the family knew about it. However, the couple hid news of the pregnancy from both families,” MK Shaji, Kottakkal SHO, told the New Indian Express. The same report also mentions that ever since she became pregnant, the woman would stay in her room and use online classes as excuse. Apart from her parents, she has a married sister and a brother, who's a student and rarely visits home.

As per reports, it seems likethe girl's parents came to know about the incident on October 22 when they heard the cries of the baby.  When the minor's mother found out about the complications, she took her to a nearby government hospital where she is recovering. As per preliminary investigations, the girl had no help during childbirth and she took assistance of YouTube videos to cut the umbilical cord herself.

The hospital informed the Malappuram district child welfare committee (CWC) about the matter who then contacted the police.

Also watch: Viral alert! Toddler doesn't want to eat roti-sabzi, dal-chawal, he wants cake - Watch cute video

As per media reports, the minor and the man were in a relationship and the families of the two were reportedly planning their marriage after she reached the legal age of 18, as per the child welfare committee.

 

