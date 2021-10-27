Viral alert! Toddler doesn't want to eat roti-sabzi, dal-chawal, he wants cake - Watch cute video

Who wants to eat roti-sabzi or dal-chawal if there's some yummy cake available? Not this kid, at least! A cute video of a toddler telling his mom what he wants to eat has gone viral online. This is the same little boy whose video of telling Alexa to play ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’ had strated trending,

Uploaded on the Instagram page ‘tintinkabacha', the video will melt your hearts, especially when the child makes his demand in a very sweet way! The video shows a woman carrying the child and she asks the child if he wants to eat roti and sabzi or dal and chawal. But the adorable child, in an equally adorbs accent, makes his preference clear! "Nooo, no thank you… Wo ni khana.” He then says he wants to eat cake! When the woman tells her she has already given him cake, he makes a deal in his super cute style - to have the cake one more time!

Watch the video here:

The child's sweet expressions are definitely the USP of the video.

The video, which has now been uploaded couple of days ago, continues to receive internet's love. The heart-melting expressions of the child and the cuteness overload is definitely the icing on the cake! The video has been liked more than 26K times, so far.

