Need some fun: 85-year-old woman seeks love on Bumble, dates only younger men

New York: It said that you can find love at any age or stage of your life and this 85-year-old grandma is a living example of it. Hattie Retroage, from New York, is looking for love after she split from her 39-year-old boyfriend. She is planning to make an account on Bumble as she wants to "find some fun".

"I'm not dating anyone now. Will be posting on Bumble, as some friends have met men there. I'll be starting to date again now that I can be intimate, and enjoy making love again! (at 85!)," she told Fabulous.

Hattie got divorced at the age of 48 and since then, she has been keen to date only younger men. She split from her former husband in 1984 as she felt he hadn't worked hard enough to get her kids into college.

Hattie has also appeared on the Channel 5 show Age Gap Love with her former lover John in 2018. "I stopped seeing John after our Age Gap Love Tampa TV appearance. It was fun anyway," she said.

She used to go on Tinder dates thrice a week, however, she was blocked on the app as she was constantly looking out for younger men. She's not been forced to try new dating apps. Once she put an advertisement in a newspaper stating that she wanted to date men under 35. She revealed that it turned out to be a success as she was bombarded with requests.

She said, "Yesterday morning I got a call from a young guy in Israel to tell me he had a crush on me. So cute!"

A former dancer, Hattie Retroage has two children and three grandchildren. She is currently working as a life coach and writer.

ALSO READ: Baap re baap! UP woman married estranged husband's father, RTI reveals

Live TV