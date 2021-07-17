हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Rail Metro Corporation

A video clip of 'blast' in Delhi metro went viral. Here's the post viral truth

On July 15, a video clip was widely circulated on social media that claimed a blast has occured on a metro near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station of Pink Line. But it seems that the truth behind the viral video is totally different. We are telling you the post viral truth here.

A video clip of &#039;blast&#039; in Delhi metro went viral. Here&#039;s the post viral truth
representational purpose (Pic courtesy: PTI)

Here's aother case of fake news being circulated on social media. On Thursday (July 15), a video clip, claiming a blast in a metro train near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station of Pink Line, was being extensively circulated on social media. However the Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) the next day denied that any such blast had occurred on its Pink Line.

The DMRC said, "No such incident has taken place which compromises with the safety of any of our passengers."

The DMRC, in a statement, said that a train was to be stabled at the reversal side as per the routine operational requirement and another train had to come on the platform to perform the last passenger service at that time from Mayur Vihar Phase-1. However, five passengers mistakenly boarded the first train and had to be de-boarded and brought to the platform to board the designated last train.

"The blast being referred in the tweet video is a common phenomenon known as panto flashing which happens due to several external factors such as rain, foreign material, etc, coming in contact with the pantograph of train and OHE during movement and in no way, causes any safety concern or disruption to services," it said.

(With IANS inputs)

