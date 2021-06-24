हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Adorable! Langur hugging Dadi leaves netizens awestruck

A langur (monkey) came out of nowhere and started hugging a 90-year old woman with so much warmth and affection as if it was her pet.

Adorable! Langur hugging Dadi leaves netizens awestruck
Representational image

Jaipur: Not only humans but every animal on this planet needs love and care. All the living beings are blessed with affection all across the species found on the earth. And, to prove that every animal possesses the feeling of love and care here is a video that is all over the internet depicting the enormous amount of affection and warmth possessed by living beings.

In a video, shot in the Phalodi area of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, a langur (also called Hanuman langurs or Hanuman monkeys) is seen hugging an old lady adorably like a child while she is lying on a bed. 

This heartwarming video will definitely cheer up your mood, watch:

According to reports, the 90-year-old woman named Bhanvri Devi was lying on the bed and the monkey came from nowhere and set near her and when Bhavnri Devi patted it gently, langur hugged her like an adorable child.

In a media interaction, Bhanvri Devi’s family members said that the langur came out of nowhere and started hugging the old lady and left on its own.

