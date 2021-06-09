African woman gives birth to 10 babies, may create new world record

New Delhi: A 37-year-old South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies at once knocking down the previous world record that was set just last month.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the woman claiming to give birth to 10 babies is already a mom of six-year-old twins. Sithole delivered 7 boys and 3 girls through the Caesarean section.

According to reports, all ten babies are alive and will be nurtured in incubators for the next few months.

Sithole was initially expecting to have eight children and become 'octomom' but when she delivered 10 babies by Caesarean section at a Pretoria hospital on Monday (June 7) and she was surprised when 10 babies emerged, said her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, speaking to Pretoria News.

“It’s seven boys and three girls,” Tsotetsi told the outlet of his wife who was “seven months and seven days pregnant.”

“I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Tsotetsi told the outlet.

Sithole claims that her babies were conceived naturally and she took no fertility treatment to have multiple babies.

If claims are found to be true then Sithole will hold the world record of the first woman to give birth to 10 babies smashing the current record of Halima Cisse, who is the first woman to give birth to 9 babies with all surviving.

ALSO WATCH: Bride demands vaccinated groom, Shashi Tharoor shares viral matrimonial ad